Dr. Daniel C. Anderson, after reaching his 92nd birthday on August 9, 2022, passed away peacefully at home on August 23rd.
He is survived by his children, Karen, Donna, Kathy, David and Janice; seven grandchildren and extended family. He is also survived by two siblings, Clarene Johnson and Lloyd Anderson.
Daniel, the eldest of five, grew up in Elk River where his parents started Anderson Bakery on Main Street. He was an esteemed athlete at Elk River High School and excelled at baseball, football, basketball and tennis.
In 1957, he graduated with a medical degree from the University of Minnesota and briefly served in the US Coast Guard in the North Atlantic during the Korean War era.
Dr. Anderson started his family practice in the early 60s in San Leandro, CA where he practiced for more than 60 years in primary care. His long standing career showed his passion for medicine and dedication to the San Leandro community and to his patients.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.