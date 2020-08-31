On July 21, 2020, Douglas Ryan Lepinski of Princeton, Minnesota passed away peacefully. Doug was born on July 25, 1942 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Michael Lepinski and Darlene Crawford. Some of his hobbies was collecting things: antiques, buttons and watches, among many other things. He had a great love for animals, especially dogs. He would take his dog to the races with him as he watched. He enjoyed going to dances with his family and special cousin Irene. He knew how to polka well. He enjoyed deer hunting, cooking, and loved stock car racing and watching Nascar. Doug was preceded in death by his father, Michael; his mother, Darlene; his sister, Debbie; his brothers, Mike and Tunney. He is survived by his brothers, Hank (Virginia) and Jerry (Diane); cousins, nieces and nephews, and many friends. A graveside memorial service will be Sept. 9, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton, Minnesota. Dare’s Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.