Douglas A. Kern

Douglas Alan Kern, 76-year-old resident of Elk River, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021 surrounded by his wife and children. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. on February 27, 2021 at the Nowthen Alliance Church. Service will be conducted at noon followed by a luncheon. Burial will take place at a later date. Doug was born on August 4, 1944 to Kenneth and Rosetta (Krosch) Kern at the family farm in Stowe Prairie Township near Bertha, Minnesota. After graduating high school, he drove for the local creamery picking up milk cans from local farmers. It was on one of these farms where he met and fell for the “farmer’s” daughter whom he would later marry. Doug and Linda were married on November 24, 1972. Shortly after getting married, Doug and Linda moved to their current residence near Elk River where they would go on to raise their five children. Doug worked for several years at Spancrete before becoming a spot welder making electrical boxes at Hoffman. Doug retired from Hoffman after 30 years. He was involved with 4-H and football while in high school. He enjoyed farming and going to livestock auctions with his sons. Family and friends were very important to Doug. Especially enjoyable were gatherings with family or friends over a good meal or grabbing a bite to eat. Doing the weekly shopping and finding deals at Walmart, or just looking out the patio window at the deer and wildlife while being alone in his thoughts were some of the simple things that he enjoyed. He is remembered and loved by many, and his legacy lives on through many family members and friends but especially his wife, Linda of 48 years; daughter, Shelia of Elk River; son, Shane (Leioni) of Princeton; daughter, Theresa (Phil) of Becker; Matt (Deanna) of Princeton and a well-blended mix of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Rosetta Kern; brother, Keith Kern; sister, Yvonne Henderson; infant son, “Baby” Shane and son, Darin Kern. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
