Dorothy Mae Vevea

Vevea, Dorothy Mae (Ranallo) age 90, of Rogers, MN passed away peacefully on January 15th at Maple Grove Hospital, Maple Grove, MN surrounded by her loving children. She was a generous, tenderhearted woman whose character was built on honesty, integrity, and unconditional love. Dorothy had a deep abiding faith in God. She was without a doubt the family prayer warrior and prayed the Catholic rosary daily. Dorothy was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who always put her family first. Anyone who knows Dorothy would agree that she had an infectious laugh and loved to have loads of fun and laughter (even at her own expense). Dorothy is survived by her six devoted children, Nicholas Vevea (Christine) of Rogers, Margaret Callander (Donald) of Maple Grove, Elizabeth Specht (Edwin) of Otsego, Anthony Vevea of Buckeye, Arizona, Christopher Vevea of Otsego, Jodi Reding (David) of Maple Grove; 14 grandchildren; 21 (plus 2 future) great grandchildren; many relatives and an abundance of friends who loved her dearly. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Charles Vevea, parents, four brothers, three sisters, and grandson, Benjamin Reding. A visitation was held at Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church, St. Martin’s Campus in Rogers on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 9:30am to 11:00am, followed by the funeral Mass at 11:00am. Covid-19 protocols were followed. Burial followed at St. Martin’s Cemetery in Rogers. The humor, strength, and compassion that encompassed our mother will forever live in our hearts...we love you and miss you already mom and forever will. Memorials will be distributed to Dorothy’s favorite charitable contributions. Evans-Nordby 763-424-4000 www.evansnordby.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.