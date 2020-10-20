Dorlene “Pat” Nelson, 84, of Rogers, MN peacefully passed on October 9, 2020. Pat is survived by Jim, her husband of 61 years; daughters Lisa (Troy) Nelson-Nemeth, Bette (Rich) Nelson-Midtlyng and Amy Nelson (fiancé Scott); grandchildren Janie (fiancé James), Jacob (Suzanne), Travis (Kenzie) and Maria; great-granddaughter Olivia and her mother Kelli. Pat will be missed by her family and friends, old and new. A private memorial will be held for immediate family on October 22, 2020. Go to the Cremation Society of Minnesota for entire obituary.

