Doris Jean Hirman

Doris Jean (Weitl) Hirman, age 73, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 in Arizona from ongoing medical issues including COPD. Doris was the wife of Bernard (Bernie) Hirman with whom she shared 27 years of marriage. In recent years, they split their time between their homes in Elk River, MN and Casa Grande, AZ. Doris was born April 3, 1946, to Alfred and Ella (Riesberg) Weitl, in Carroll, Iowa. She attended grade school in Templeton and graduated from Kuemper Catholic High School, Carroll, IA in 1964. Doris was baptized and received her first holy communion at Sacred Heart Church, Templeton, IA. After graduation, she had several professional pursuits including real estate sales, but her proudest profession was that of a stay-at-home mom. Doris will be remembered for her beautiful blue eyes and for always having a smile on her face and a twinkle in her eye. She had many creative hobbies including ceramics, crafting and sewing. Her homemade brownies and apple crisp were legendary. Doris also enjoyed gardening, antique hunting, playing games, and most importantly spending time with friends and her siblings and their spouses. She was a member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Elk River, MN. Doris is preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Ella Weitl, brother Allan Weitl, and brother-in-law Bernard “Benji” Havermann. She is survived by her husband Bernie Hirman (Elk River, MN and Casa Grande, AZ); her sons with her first husband Peder Opsahl, Chris (Laura) Opsahl of Woodbury, MN, Scott (Patti) Opsahl of Lakeville, MN, Eric (Nikki) Opsahl of Zimmerman, MN and Jeremy (Tara) Opsahl of Lakeville, MN. Doris was a proud grandma to 11 grandchildren. Additionally, she is survived by Bernie’s children Jody (Paula) Hirman of New Hope, MN and Jennifer Nordeen of Hermantown, MN and Bernie’s five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Doris is also survived by seven of her siblings and their spouses, Howard Weitl (Sharon) of Audubon, IA, Noreen Havermann of Carroll, IA, Janice (Paul) Klaus of Forest Lake, MN, Gary Weitl (Mary) of Templeton, IA, Sharon (Ken) Wicker of Independence, MO, Gene (Polly) Weitl of Audubon, IA, Dave (Kris) Weitl of Pine, CO; 20 nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She will be dearly missed. Due to the current public health crisis, an online memorial will take place at 7 p.m. (central) on April 3 and the family will hold a celebration of life later this summer.
