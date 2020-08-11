Doris Eleanor Nelson “Dori”, of Elk River, MN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 9th. Dori was born in St. Paul, MN on March 25, 1931 and was married to Richard E. Nelson on August 9th 1952. Outside of loving her family and friends, Dori enjoyed taking walks, trying new recipes, her church life and women’s bible study groups. She was a lifelong volunteer and after moving to Elk River she enjoyed helping out at Guardian Angels by the Lake, where she ultimately chose to live after Richard passed away. Dori was a true artist as her favorite hobby was painting. She loved to sketch and worked with oils, watercolor and acrylics. While living at Guardian Angels by the Lake, her paintings were always featured in newsletters and at the annual art shows. Dori also loved playing cards and games with her friends, family and grandkids. She shared her love for Christ with everyone she met. Dori, our Mom, was an example of grace, strength, kindness, gentleness, courage and love. Dori will be laid to rest with Richard at the Little Falls Veteran Cemetery. Dori is survived by her sister Joan Jozelic, her three daughters and spouses, Michelle & Randy Sinn (OR), Christine & Jeff Crandell (MI), Carol & Dale Schiestl (MN). Dori enjoyed spending time with her beautiful grandchildren and their spouses, Jessica & Chris, Emily & Jeff, Sarah & Chad, Jill soon to be married to Dale, Ryan & Erin, Megan & Casey. She was blessed with seven great-grandchildren with two more on the way. Memorial donations may be given to https://www.gaehomecarehospice.org/.
