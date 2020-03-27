Doris A. Whiteoak

Doris Whiteoak, age 89, of Elk River passed away on March 26, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vernon; one sister and one brother. Survived by her children, Allan (Rachael), Glenda (Walter) Sobieck, Denise (Wayne) Young and Roger (Deb); nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; sister, Sybil Johnston; brother, Reid (Annette) Clark. Also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be private due to current CDC guidelines. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Interment Bellwood Cemetery. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com

