Donovan John Fisher

Donovan Fisher, age 78 passed away Monday, October 12 with his family by his side. Don was born on October 2, 1942 in Clarissa, Minnesota to Clifton and Lillian Fisher. After high school he attended the baking program at Dunwoody in Minneapolis. He married the love of his life, Carol, in 1963 and they were blessed with four children. After working in the baking industry for several years, he purchased his own bakery in Elk River in 1970. For 32 years it was known as Don?s Bakery. He was a member of Tri River Rodders Car Club and MSRA’s Back to the 50’s. He enjoyed going to car shows, restoring classic cars and working in his garage. He spent his summers at his cabin on Lake Osakis with family and friends, walking through junk yards as well as swap meets. Don is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carol; children, Shelly (Randy) Lehn, Lisa (Russ) Sinkler, Amy Bond, D.J. (Becky) Fisher; 12 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and one on the way; siblings; Paul (Jenny) Fisher, Bonnie (Dennis) Joriman; many more family members and countless friends. And we can?t forget his beloved dog, Tippy.He will be remembered for his larger than life personality, contagious laughter and sarcastic comebacks. Visitation will be Monday, October 19 from 4 - 7 pm at Dare?s Funeral Home, 805 Main St, Elk River. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Refuge Evangelical Free Church, 25620-4th St W, Zimmerman, with visitation one hour prior. Dare’s Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com
