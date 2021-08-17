On August 12, 2021, Donna Mae, known to most as Sue, passed away peacefully at her home at the age of 76. Sue was the ultimate Matriarch to her direct and extended family, always coordinating the next holiday or family outing. She was one of the truest, most genuine friends to those fortunate enough to call her that – always willing to lend an ear or provide some thoughtful advice. But at the core, her greatest pride was in her role as Mother and Grandmother – a role that came so easy and natural. Sue was a light in this world to anyone that she encountered and is preceded in death by her mother and father, Kathryn “Kay” and Glen Krause and niece, Jodi Hexum. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Dennis Rondeau; children, Jennifer Sundt and Jon Paul Rondeau (Aleisha); grandchildren, Madison Sundt, Jackson Sundt, Ashton Sundt, Landyn Rondeau, and Ellis Rondeau; sister, Diane Tucci; nephew, Jeff Humphrey (Judi); special friends, Sue Lifto and Sherry and Elmer Nygaard and many other relatives and friends. While Sue’s family grieves her loss, they are choosing to remember Sue in a way that honors her spirit and invite you to join them in a Celebration of Life Ceremony. It will take place at Central Lutheran Church in Elk River, MN on Friday, August 20th. Visitation at 10:00 AM, service at 11:30 AM with a lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family, who will be donating the memorials to Sue’s favorite charities.
