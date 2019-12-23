Donna M. Horvath, age 91, of Elk River, passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Horvath; grandson, Barry Parker; sisters, Muriel Kramer and Margaret Davis; and parents, Henry and Caroline Braun. She will be forever remembered by her children, Carolyn Parker (Jerry) and Don Horvath (Joan Reno); four grandchildren, Brian Parker, Kate Horvath, Dan Horvath (Katie) and James Horvath; great-grandson Usiah Barnes; and loving nieces and nephews. Donna had many interests including gardening, card playing, dancing, and volunteering. Her many friends knew her as an incredibly quick witted, funny, and caring person. Her career with the family business, Andy’s Electric, spanned almost 50 years. A Celebration of Life and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 566 4th St. NW, Elk River, MN 55330. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations to CAER Food Shelf would be appreciated. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
