Donna (Kirkpatrick) Church

Donna, 97, a longtime Elk River resident, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2021 .
Preceded in death by her husband James and son Patrick.
Survived by son Philip (Lisa), daughters Lynette "Sam" Robinson (Craig), Anne Church (Denis Stamaris); six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Donna was from Carthage, Ill. and was the eldest of five children. She received her nursing degree in 1945 from Methodist Hospital in Peoria, Ill. She and Jim married that same year and moved to Madison, Wis. Donna started her nursing career there at Madison General Hospital while putting Jim through college. In Minnesota, Donna was the Head Nurse of the Neurology Unit at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis.
Donna cherished her family and was a deeply caring, generous and compassionate wife and mother. She was a writer of poetry and short stories, a great cook, gardener and a voracious reader. She and Jim traveled extensively. Donna loved all creatures but especially birds. She and Jim cared for many bluebird houses, on their land, along with many bird feeders. Even during her final months, hummingbirds at her window feeder brought great joy. Her faith in God and her church were an integral part of her life as she manifested her faith in small daily actions. Donna was warm, kind, gentle and universally accepting of others. She had a unique way of influencing others in a subtle, understated way. All who knew Donna felt her imprint.
She spent her final years in Sandstone at Golden Horizons and was blessed with excellent care by staff there and by Ecumen Hospice.
Memorials to the National Audubon Society "In Honor of Donna Church."
Visitation from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, January 9, Dare's Funeral Home, 805 Main St. NW, Elk River, MN.
Celebration of Life to be held in May of 2022, date TBD.
