Donita was born on August 27, 1947 and died unexpectedly at her home on February 22, 2021, surrounded by her husband and family. She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Jack Wark; beloved daughter Jill Caswell and son-in-law Ty; stepchildren Travis Wark (Julie) and Amy Wark; grandchildren Preston, Connor, Bryce (Lexi); step-grandchildren Anna and Ethan; sister Joan Kreger (Marc); many nieces and nephews and dear friends. Donita was preceded in death by her first husband Lyle Martineau, son Jason Martineau, and her parents Lars and Elaine Larson. Donita was raised in the Elk River, Minnesota area and later moved to Zimmerman where she resided for many years. Donita and Jack also loved spending time in Arizona. She was an RN at Fairview Princeton Hospital for many years and later completed training to become a Diabetic Specialist. She went on to establish her own successful business, North Country Home Care, a home health care service located in Zimmerman. Donita was a friend to all; always there to lend a helping hand. She volunteered many places over her lifetime, most recently at ABBA in Elk River. She and Jack enjoyed spending many summers at their camper in Merrifield, Minnesota. She was fun-loving, an avid shopper, tennis player, master of many arts and crafts including sewing and baking, loved playing cards with family and friends, and was the epitome of a gracious hostess to all who knew and loved her. A Celebration of Donita’s Life will be held on Saturday, February 27 from noon to 4 p.m. at the home of Ty and Jill Caswell in Zimmerman, Minnesota. A private service for family will be held at a later date.
Donita "Meatball" Kay Wark
Loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandma, aunt and friend
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.