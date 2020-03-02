Donald W. Beaudry, age 72 of Elk River, unexpectedly passed away February 25, 2020. He was born October 12, 1947 in Minneapolis. He graduated from St. Michael Catholic High School. Don was a Vietnam War Veteran where he earned a merit of honor. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. On June 20, 1969, Donald Beaudry and Susan Patenaude were united in marriage at the Church of St. Albert in Albertville. God blessed their marriage with seven children and 15 grandchildren. Don owned and operated Beaudry Insurance Agency in Elk River for 25 years. Since 1997, he owned and operated Innovative Drywall Products, Inc., a drywall sanding and dust collecting products company. Don was a faithful man who lived his life for Jesus and his family. He enjoyed spending time with the love of his life, Susan, his children and grandchildren, vacationing, card playing and socializing. He worked hard, prayed without ceasing and was a great example of a life well lived. Don was preceded in death by his father Elmer Beaudry; mother, Dorothy (Hackenmueller) Beaudry; and a grandson Truman Beaudry. Don will be deeply missed by his loving wife Susan; children: Jay, Jon (Jennifer), Theodore (Jennifer), Dana Weber (Matt), Terrell (Ellen), Angelina Tiedeman (Christopher), and Katherine; 15 grandchildren: Brett, Tyler, Kazmer, Nathan, Abigail, Grant, Solomon, Carson, Isabelle, Lyndsey, Oliver, Elias, Sophia, Rosalind, Thaddeus; his siblings: Cathy Barthel (Ken), Ralph (Jan), Melvin (Jeanette), Millie Bechtold (Ronnie), Brother Loren, Harry (Marcia), Mary Leuer (Jim), Jim (Donna), Joe (Sandy); many nieces, nephews, family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his honor are preferred. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 4 from 4-8 p.m. at the Church of St. Albert (11400 57th St. NE, Albertville). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 5 at 11 a.m., with a visitation one hour prior at the Church of St. Albert. Interment to follow at the St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, St. Michael.
