Donald Irvin Luebeck

Donald Irvin Luebeck of Ramsey, MN went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 20, 2022.

He was born October 12, 1938 in Bemidji, MN, the oldest of six children. He graduated from Columbia Heights High School in 1957 before pursuing a bachelors in Math Education from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities and a Masters from Bemidji State University. Donald taught math at various secondary schools in the Minneapolis school district for 34 years before retiring in 1995 to pursue a new career as an insurance agent. One of his most favorite math topics was derivatives. He met his wife Eleanor at a birthday party and they were married in 1964.

