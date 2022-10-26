Donald Irvin Luebeck of Ramsey, MN went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 20, 2022.
He was born October 12, 1938 in Bemidji, MN, the oldest of six children. He graduated from Columbia Heights High School in 1957 before pursuing a bachelors in Math Education from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities and a Masters from Bemidji State University. Donald taught math at various secondary schools in the Minneapolis school district for 34 years before retiring in 1995 to pursue a new career as an insurance agent. One of his most favorite math topics was derivatives. He met his wife Eleanor at a birthday party and they were married in 1964.
He enjoyed playing the piano especially ragtime, classical, hymns, and old praise songs. When he wasn't teaching math or playing the piano, he enjoyed golf, playing bridge with friends and fellow teachers, assisting with the teacher's union at both the district and state level, helping out at church, traveling, and camping in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor Luebeck; parents, Irvin and Elsie (Paulson) Luebeck; parents-in-law, George and Signe Svare; sisters-in-law, Joane Luebeck and Joyce Woitzel; brother-in-law, Charlie Svare and his wife Evie; nephew, Chad Woitzel.
He is survived by his children, Stephanie (Zevy) Luebeck, Ken (Renée) Luebeck, and Jennifer (Christian) Eckert; grandchildren, Gaerlen, Joshua, Caleb, Miriam, and Noah; siblings, Kay (Jay) Cleveland, Duane (Gloria) Luebeck, Audrey (Jack) Van Cleve, Pam (Bill) Hanggi, and Roger Luebeck; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral service at 11AM on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Living Waters Church, 21246 Meadowvale Road NW, Elk River, with visitation starting at 10AM. Visitation also on Thursday, November 3 from 4:30-7PM at Dare's Funeral Home, 805 Main St. NW, Elk River.
