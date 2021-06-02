Donald H. Ebner, age 84, lifelong resident of Elk River and owner/operator of Elk River Box Factory, passed away at home surrounded by his family on March 30, 2020 from Pancreatic Cancer. Preceded in death by parents Reinhard and Irene Ebner, sister Lorraine Kolles. Survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Sally; children, Kim (John) Barnes, Curt (Jan), Jean (Roger) Earl, Doug (Robyn); grandchildren, Amanda (Ryan) Keyser, Danny (Miranda), Wilson, Wyatt, Weston Ebner, Andrea, Bryce and Dylan Earl; great-granddaughter, Cecilia. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 12th, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 566 4th St. NW, Elk River, MN. There will be visitation at 9:30 a.m., Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. with luncheon following.
