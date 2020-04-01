Donald H. Ebner

Donald H. Ebner, age 84, lifelong resident of Elk River and owner/operator of Elk River Box Factory, passed away at home surrounded by his family on March 30, 2020 from Pancreatic Cancer. Preceded in death by parents Reinhard and Irene Ebner, sister Lorraine Kolless. Survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Sally; children, Kim (John) Barnes, Curt (Jan), Jean (Roger) Earl, Doug (Robyn); grandchildren, Amanda (Ryan) Keyser, Danny (Miranda), Wilson, Wyatt, Weston Ebner, Andrea, Bryce and Dylan Earl; great granddaughter, Cecilia. Services pending.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.