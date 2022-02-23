Donald Gregory Harvey, 70, of Elk River, MN passed away on February 20, 2022 due to a long term heart condition.
He was born May 13, 1951 living in Excelsior, MN. The family moved to Eden Prairie, MN where he lived until he joined the United States Army. He was in the military from 1968 to 1994. He returned to Minnesota in 2004.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Harvey and Bonieta Pittsley; his step-father, Bennit Pittsley; his sister, Bonnie Jean (Pat) Skelley; brother, Timothy Harvey Sr. and daughter, Auna Harvey.
He is survived by wife, Penny; sons, Hyon Chol Harvey, Brian (Ellie) Harvey, Joseph (Lauren) Harvey, Timothy (Tonia) Harvey, Troy (Jennifer) Harvey and David (Anne) Harvey; grandchildren, Auna Harvey, Samantha Harvey, Chloe Anderson, Nathan Harvey, Brandon Harvey, Jason Ikeji, Bountiful Ikeji, Cooper Harvey, Gavin Harvey, and Lordan Harvey; siblings Cindy Swenson, April (Mike) Klegin, and Bennit (Rachelle) Pittsley.
Service will be held at Dare's Funeral Home, 805 Main St. NW, Elk River, MN Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 9:30 AM with a viewing at 9 AM. Interment at Fort Snelling Cemetery, 11:30 AM Soldiers Burial. Arr. Dare's Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralhome.com.
