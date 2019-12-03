Donald E. Jakubiec, age 67, of Zimmerman, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Friday, October 11, 2019. Don was born on May 8, 1952 in Minneapolis, to John and Constance (Berg) Jakubiec. Donald graduated from Elk River High School in 1970. He married Carol Coleman on July 21, 1979. Don lived life to the fullest and enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and spending time with his family. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Constance Jakubiec; brother, Jerome Jakubiec; and brothers-in-law, Keith Pajari and Dan Elmer. Survived by his wife, Carol Jakubiec; children, Jessica Jakubiec (Brian Warfield), Kimberly (Andrew) De Kock, Greg Jakubiec, Ryan Jakubiec; grandchildren, Aerian, Ella, Harlow, Khloe; siblings, David (Vicky) Jakubiec, Delores Pajari, Janet (Harlan) Zachman, Mary Elmer, Margaret (Don) Schultz, Douglas (Jana) Jakubiec; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral took place October 17, 2019 at Christ Our Light Church Catholic Parish in Zimmerman, MN.
Donald E. Jakubiec
Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather
