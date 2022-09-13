Donald "Don" William Davidson

Donald "Don" William Davidson, 87, passed away August 31, 2022, at Banner Medical Center in Mesa, AZ.

He was born in Minneapolis, MN on May 3, 1935. Don graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1953 and joined the United States Army on December 30. After the Army, Don became a painter at Julius B Nelson & Son until he retired in 1999.

