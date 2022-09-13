Donald "Don" William Davidson, 87, passed away August 31, 2022, at Banner Medical Center in Mesa, AZ.
He was born in Minneapolis, MN on May 3, 1935. Don graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1953 and joined the United States Army on December 30. After the Army, Don became a painter at Julius B Nelson & Son until he retired in 1999.
On July 14, 1962, Don was united in marriage to Ardis "Ardy" Holms in Burnsville, MN. They were blessed with three children: Jay, Todd, and Ann. They moved to the family lake home in Zimmerman, MN ten years later. They loved lake life, skiing, fishing, hockey, running marathons, golfing, and more.
Upon retirement, Don and Ardy wintered as "Snow Birds" in Mesa, AZ. He organized Geezer Golf every Thursday for years and enjoyed building birdhouses for friends. Don loved being a husband, father, grandfather and friend. For the last five years, Don spent winters in Arizona and summers with Ann and family in South Carolina.
He is survived by daughter Ann Wheeler, son-in-law Stephen Wheeler, daughter-in-law Martha Davidson; grandchildren Jacy Sleyster, Michael Wheeler, Benjamin Davidson, Patrick Davidson, Robert Davidson, Walter Davidson, and Thomas Wheeler and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by Ardis (Holms) Davidson, his loving wife of 60 years; son Jay Davidson, son Todd Davidson and grandson Jonathan Sleyster.
There will be Howling at the Moon Memorial on Monday, November 7th at Don's house in Mesa, AZ. Don's funeral and the burial will be in Zimmerman, MN at Christ Our Light Church in 2023.
