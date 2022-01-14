Donald "Don" Wester passed away peacefully on January 8, 2022 at the age of 84, surrounded by his dedicated family who remained by his side until the very end.
Donald was born on October 13, 1937 in Stambaugh, MI to Hjalmer and Nora Wester. Growing up in a large family, Don understood the importance of family from an early age. After graduating from Stambaugh High School with the class of 1955, Don proudly served in the Army for two years and then in the Reserves for four more years.
For Don, family was the focal point of his long life, and he could always be found making one-liner jokes during family get-togethers or sitting front-row at his grandchildren's school and sporting events. Don also had the gift of knowing how to appreciate the simpler things, like a game of golf, a long walk, or visiting friends and neighbors. Although he may no longer be with us on Earth, his voice will echo on every time a loved one repeats one of his clever sayings. With his natural charm, witty humor, and calm demeanor, Don won over the hearts of many; and he will live on in the memories of all who had the honor of having him in their lives.
Don is survived by his wife of 59 years, Catherine; his children, Donald (Dene), Mary Lou (Courtney), Patricia (Matt), Therese (Jesse); his 10 grandchildren; and his two great-grandchildren.
A service is planned for Don on January 22, 2022 at Dare's Funeral Services on 805 Main Street NW, Elk River, MN with a visitation at 1:00 p.m. and a service at 2:00 p.m.
A Special thank you to Guardian Angels Engel Haus in Albertville, MN for his excellent care.
