Donald "Don" M. Mass, age 70 of Otsego, died at his home on December 27, 2021.
Don was born and raised in Brainerd. He worked primarily as a mechanic most notably at National Bushing (Auto Value) in Brainerd, Willis Trucking in Rogers, and for 19 years in the Public Works Department at the City of Otsego, where he retired in 2018. Stock car racing was his life-long hobby where he transitioned from a driver, to a track official, to a spectator and fan. Don also loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his friends.
Don is survived by three daughters, Angie (Robert) Kugel of Aitkin, Kristina (Roger Britton) of Brainerd and Lisa Hattabaugh of Little Falls; one brother, Walter (Brenda) Mass of Wheaton, MN; two sisters, Marie Kittredge of Boston, MA and Lawanna (Bryan) Dosh of Brainerd; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Preceding Don in death are his parents, Melvin and Doris Mass; two sisters, Candice Mass and Wendy Showers and one brother, Charles Mass.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. An announcement containing the date and time will be placed closer to the event. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.
