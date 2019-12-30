Donald "Don" John Franklin Dill

Don Dill, age 86, of Otsego, Minnesota, went home to be with our Lord on December 15, 2019, due to natural causes. Don was born on December 18, 1932 in Otsego, Minnesota to Gustave “Gus” and Elsie Dill. Don grew up on a farm in Elk River with three beloved siblings. He graduated from Elk River High School in 1950 and earned a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Education at Augsburg College in 1954. Don continued his education and earned his doctorate degree from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry in 1958. While attending dental school, Don married Darlene J. Teschendorf on September 7, 1957. Don and Darlene moved to Springfield, Minnesota in June, 1958 where he began his career in dentistry and raised a family of three sons. Don practiced dentistry for 51 years, splitting his time between his two practices in Springfield and Westbrook, and he retired in 2009 at the age of 76. He thoroughly enjoyed creating smiles and the overall caring for others through dentistry. Don had a natural gift for connecting with people and sharing good, faith-filled conversation. He was a strong advocate for education, donating to the University of Minnesota and ensuring that his sons and grandchildren received college educations. Don had a number of other passions and hobbies. He was an avid sports fan which included cheering for the Golden Gophers, the Minnesota Vikings and the Minnesota Twins. He also loved to collect toy tractors. Every year in the fall he looked forward to traveling to Dyersville, Iowa for the national toy tractor show where collectors from across the country would come together to buy, sell, and visit. He also loved to garden, which always included his beautiful bed of roses. After his retirement, Don moved back to Otsego to be closer to his three sons and grandchildren. He kept busy attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and he was often easily heard cheering for them. Don’s strongest passion was his family and faith. He always loved traveling to visit relatives, his sons and daughters-in-law and grandchildren. Strong in his faith, he enjoyed Bible study and read scripture every day. He taught his family the importance of prayer, and knowing that “Christ is Risen.” The family extends heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Bridgewater of Hanover and Brighton Hospice for their care of Don. Don is preceded in death by his parents, Gus and Elsie (Swanson) Dill; brother Douglas Dill; sisters, Darlene (Dale) Klemenhagen and Doris (Erwin) Specht. He is survived by sons, Michael (Shelly), Reed (fiancé Joy), Chad (Amy); grandchildren Laura (Austin), Jonathan, Sarah, Rachel, Andrew, and Emma; relatives and many friends. Memorial service at Noon on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St., Elk River, with visitation starting at 10:30 a.m. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com
