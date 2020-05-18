Donald D. Lemmon

Donald Dale Lemmon, age 87, of Elk River arrived in Heaven on May 14, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He worked internationally with Hoffman Engineering prior to retiring in 1995. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Betty, making it to 36 countries with Friendship Force and International 4-H tours. His hobby was breeding award winning registered Shorthorn (cattle), and watching his children and grandchildren show them in 4-H. He was a true horticulturalist, tending gorgeous flower gardens, fruit trees and vegetable gardens. Donald was born in Elk River, Minnesota to John and Sylvia Lemmon on February 1, 1933. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Betty, on September 22, 1956. They were blessed with four children, David (Dede), Daniel (Ruth), Denise (Conrad), and Denita (Michael); eight grandchildren Laura (Michael), Sondra (Jason), Aaron, Tyler (Samantha), Tanner (Kelsey), Trever, Clara and Emily; and one great grandchild, Levi. His family misses him dearly. The family will not be holding a Celebration of Life for the public due to COVID. Donations may be sent to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 9243 Viking Blvd NW, Elk River, MN 55330. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
