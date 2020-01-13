Diane Maunu passed away peacefully at her home in Otsego, MN on January 10, 2020 at the age of 81. She is survived by her loving husband Hugo; son Dale; grandchildren Alex, Katie, Nathan, Ben, Max, Baylee, and Anna; great-grandson Jack. Diane was an avid reader, enjoyed dancing, and was a long-time member of local English clubs. She was known for her dry humor and her love of nature; especially her backyard animal sanctuary. She was loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Fairview Hospice, 110-6th Ave. S., Princeton, MN 55371.
Diane Maunu
