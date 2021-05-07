Diane "Marie" (Stevenson) Vogen

Diane passed away Oct. 16, 2020 from ovarian cancer at home in Faribault with her husband Mark. Together they have one son Dennis (Holly); three daughters Nina (Dustin), Maggie and Amy; along with one granddaughter and three grandsons. Diane preceded her parents Darlene and Dale Stevenson from Zimmerman/Princeton area, brothers Dan (Cathy) and Duane (Julie) and sisters Debra (Bruce) Silvernale and Denise (Tim) Henrichs. We will miss her greatly.
