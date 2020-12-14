Diane Marie Roche, age 75, passed away on December 8, 2020 surrounded by her family that loved her. Diane was born March 4, 1945 in Winona, MN to Marcella and Donald Hennessey. Diane was the baby girl of the family out of nine siblings. Diane married the love of her life, Jerry Roche, on in September 4, 1963 in Sisseton, South Dakota. Jerry and Diane had two sons together, Rickard and Stephen and had a happy marriage and life together until Jerry’s death in 1993. Diane never stopped loving Jerry and thought about him every day since he left. She now joins her loving husband in Heaven, whom she has waited to see since his passing. Diane loved being a Grandmother and Great-Grandmother (GG) and she cherished her daughter-in-law, who she loved like her own. She adored her granddaughters, two great-grandsons, and her two cats, her “boys.” She was especially good at spoiling those that she loved; Diane’s favorite was Christmas time when she could finally give her family and friends the gifts that she had bought throughout the year. She was the best Grandma, GG, mother-in-law, Mother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. Those that knew her loved her outgoing and feisty personality. Diane lived life loud and in full color. She had the best sense of humor and was very witty, having a comeback for just about everything. She had a way of making everyone she knew feel like family. Diane did her best to not judge others and always said, “It takes all kinds of kinds to run this world.” Diane made many wonderful memories with so many people and will be missed dearly by everyone that knew her. Diane is survived by her children, Rickard (Tina) and Stephen Roche; her granddaughters, Kelsey (Michael) Thompson, Kaitlyn (Dillon) Meath, Kaylee Roche (Fiance Jeremy), Sela and Marcella Roche; great-grandsons, Ronan and Kason Thompson; sisters, Mary Lou, Judy, and Sharon; her brothers, Timothy and Shamus (Virginia), and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Roche; her brothers, Ricky and Mike; sister, Patricia; nephew and niece, and brother and sister in-laws. A celebration of life will be held in the spring at her favorite place, the family cabin in Siren, Wisconsin. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
