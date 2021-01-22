Diane K. Rau

Diane Kay Rau, age 74, died unexpectedly on January 17, 2021 at her home in Ramsey, MN. Diane Rau was born on November, 11, 1946 in Durand, WI to Frederick and Joyce Linse. Diane is the oldest of eight children. Diane’s first two years of school were at a one room schoolhouse and then she attended elementary and high school in Alma, WI. After graduation, she moved to Minneapolis, MN to work in retail, and later a career at Honeywell, where she worked until retirement. Diane enjoyed gardening, cooking and had many hobbies. She was a generous person willing to help anyone in need. She is preceded in death by her infant brother, Alvin Linse; both parents and maternal and paternal grandparents. Diane is survived by the father of her children, Jerome Rau; children, Jeffrey (Stacey) Rau of Ettrick, WI and Amy (David) Bruce of Zimmerman, MN; siblings, Darlene (Delbert) Stair of Amery, WI, Kathy (Gary) Raabel of Stoddard, WI, Cheri (Michael) Tucker of Lake City, MN, Frederick Linse of Alma, WI, Bill Linse of Aspen, CO, Lori (Paul) Johnson of Darwin, MN and by several grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Diane wished to be cremated. No public service will be held. The family would like any donations to be made to the Salvation Army. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
