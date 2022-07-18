Diane "Di" Doughty Madsen

Diane "Di" Madsen, 88 of Elk River, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2022 at Beehive Senior Facility in Elk River.
Services were on Monday, July 18 at Elk River United Methodist Church and burial at Orono Cemetery in Elk River.
Diane was born in Camden, NJ on April 22, 1934 to Franklin and Marie Doughty. As a teenager, Diane's family moved to the Minneapolis area and on the evening of March 7, 1950, she lost her brother and sister in a tragic accident when a plane crashed into their house. Diane graduated from Washburn High School in 1952, then went to Grinnell University in Iowa where she made lifelong friends. Even though she didn't graduate from college she was still considered one of the "Class of 56" in a communication "Round Robin" chain letter that still continues to this day. She loved reading all the letters that traveled around the country from friend to friend.
Diane met Howard "Buster" Madsen through mutual friends and they married on October 15, 1955 in Minneapolis. Shortly after, Buster's job sent him to Richland, Washington where they started their family. Buster and Diane moved back to Minnesota in 1964. She lived in their house in Elk River until Buster's passing in August of 2021.
Diane was a paraprofessional for the Elk River School District for 26 years retiring in 1996 in her dream job as librarian at the high school. After retiring, she continued to involve herself in groups like Homemakers, quilting groups, book clubs, and volunteering her time at CARE, Friends of the Library, and church.
Di is survived by her three children, Keith (Eve) Madsen of Jacksonville, FL, Kathy (Dick) Kopetka of St. Stephen, MN, and Kent (Rhonda) Madsen of Elk River; five grandchildren, Stacy (Kris), Tim (Ellen), C.J. (Holly), Jennifer (Justin), and Triniti (Ben); and called GG by Seth, Andrew, Sarah, Torren, Haily, Brayden, Savannah, Sydney, Lincoln, Harrison, Nora, Miles, Jack, and Hank. She was also survived by her sisters-in-law Patricia (Dewey) Parrish and Hisako Madsen and 14 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 66 years, her parents, brother, sister, and in-laws.
Diane loved family time, visits with friends, 4:00 glasses of wine, green olive pizza, crafting, quilting, collecting shoes and dolls, dancing, new outfits and places to wear them, traveling, and sitting on the porch next to Buster.
The family of Lady Di wishes to extend our sincere thanks to everyone for the love and support during this difficult time and a huge thank you to the staff at Beehive for their compassionate care of Mom these last 10 months.
Dare's Funeral Home
