Dennis R. Kramer

Age 78, of Elk River. Peacefully passed away at his home on Oct 8, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Sophie Kramer. Dennis is survived by his wife, Arleen; son, Brian (Aileen); daughter, Cinda (Jeffry) Louden; grandchildren, Martin and Danica Kramer and Marlee and Mitchell Louden; brother, Dale, sister, Ruth Ann (David) Delzer and Rose Ann (Dale) Ames; best friend, Bob Johnson; along with many other relatives and friends. Memorials are preferred. Private Family Services. Dare's Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com

