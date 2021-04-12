Dennis “Denny” Darrel Larsen of Elk River/Winona, a Veteran US Army Reserve, age 72, passed away peacefully from Renal Kidney Failure, Liver Cirrhosis and Dementia surrounded by family on Friday, April 9, 2021. He was preceded in death by parents Doris and Darrel Larsen and baby brother Larsen. He was passionate about his work, businesses, hunting, fishing and his entertainment of going to the casino. He loved his time with his five grandchildren also. Survived by wife Cathy of 53 years; children Deana (Jon) McLean, Jeff (Meaghan) Larsen; grandchildren Shae-Elle, Sage, Thomas, Gage and Alaina; dog Miley; two brothers and seven sisters. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. at Elk River Golf Course, 20015 Elk Lake Road NW, Elk River, MN 55330. Hors D’oeurvres will be provided for food.
