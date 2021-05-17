Delphine J. Dietz, age 83 of Elk River, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband David “Neil” and six siblings. Survived by children Paul (Nancy), Kyle, Maria (John Gunter); grandchildren Alec and Paige Hammer; siblings Delores, Patricia, Thomas and many nieces and nephews. Delphine was a food demonstrator at Coborn’s for many years. She loved to sew and bake. Her grandchildren referred to her as “Goodie Grandma.” She could never say “No” and gave of herself as a volunteer for various organizations. Memorial Service will be Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Dare’s Funeral and Cremation Services, 805 Main Street in Elk River, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Private burial will be at Meadowvale Cemetery. Dares Funeral and Cremation Services, 763-441-1212
