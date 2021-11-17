Delores Pouliot (Greeninger) passed away November 14, 2021.
Mass of Christian burial at 11:30AM on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the Church of St. Andrew, 566-4th St. NW, Elk River, with visitation starting at 10:30AM.
Dare's Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com
