Delores Johanna Bromen (Sunderman)

We invite all who knew Delores to celebrate her life on Sunday, August 8, 2021. Come and share a favorite story about her with her family and enjoy a beverage and some light snacks. The family will be attending the 10:30 a.m. Mass at the St. Andrew Catholic Church. The celebration will follow from noon until 3 p.m. at the Elk River American Legion at 525 Railroad Drive.
