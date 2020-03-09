Delores M. DeGreeff (Homan), age 88 of Zimmerman, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Guardian Angels Care Center in Elk River. She was born on December 10, 1931 in Alton, IA to Charles and Pauline (Mousel) Homan. She grew up on a farm near Alton, and attended parochial school. In 1943, the family moved to a farm near Slayton, MN. On June 4, 1951, she married Nicholas DeGreeff in Iona, MN. After several years of farming in the Chandler-Lake Wilson area, they moved to Big Lake. In 1963, they moved to Elk Lake, where Dee and Nick built their first home. Dee was employed as a waitress at both the Elk Lake Pavilion and Schultz’s Buffalo House until such time she was approached by Denny Hanson to work for him at Hanson Hardware Hank where she worked for 30 years until retirement. Dee was well known for her ability to assist customers with a smile and for her knowledge in the paint department. She continued her painting skills as she and Nick opened D&N Woodworking. Dee was a member of the Lioness Organization, which she also served as President. Dee was known for her love of music, dancing, cake decorating, painting skills and spending time with her family and friends. Delores “Dee” is survived by her eight children, Chuck (Sue) DeGreeff, Rhonda Greenlun, Deb Neznik, Dan DeGreeff, Pat (Bob) Lundgren, Tom (Rose) DeGreeff, Nick (Judy) DeGreeff, Joe (Karen Ringsven) DeGreeff; 22 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, six brothers, son Bob DeGreeff, son-in-law Dave Greenlun, son-in-law Joe Neznik, and grandson Sammy Joe DeGreeff. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 25909 4th St. W. in Zimmerman. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9-10 a.m. all at the church. Burial St. Pius X Cemetery. Arr. with Dare’s Funeral and Cremation Services, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
