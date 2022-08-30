Debra Kris Christmann

Debbie, 70, of Otsego, MN, died unexpectedly on August 18, 2022, at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, MN.
Debra "Debbie" was born in Hettinger, ND, on September 20, 1951, the first child born to her parents, Christian "Chris" H. and Bonnie Christmann. She grew up on the family ranch northeast of Hettinger where she loved to ride horses and spend time with many neighbors, cousins, and relatives. She attended Paranto Country School for 8 years and graduated from Lemmon High School in 1969. She continued her education, first at NDSU in Fargo, before transferring to and earning her undergraduate degree in 1974 from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis.
Debbie worked in several professional jobs, but most notably, and in which she took special pride, her many years as a patrol officer for Brooklyn Center and later as a crime victim specialist. Health issues required her to step away from law enforcement, and in latter years she worked in the real estate industry.
Throughout her life, Debbie had several hobbies including: boating, golf, word and jigsaw puzzles, and was both a voracious reader and talented writer. Traveling and taking cruises were other enjoyments for her. She had a deep knowledge of sports, especially baseball as a lifelong New York Yankees fan - and was also a football fan of the Packers and Golden Gophers. She was a loyal and trusted neighbor in her Otsego residential community, and with friends there shared a good sense of humor and kindness. She was also a member of the local Red Hat Society.
For much of the past decade, Debbie provided attentive and diligent care to her mother, who would spend winter months with her. She was especially dedicated during Bonnie's last years and months, and they formed a very strong and close bond. Debbie also was a life-long cat lover and in her life provided a caring home for her darlings: Cinnamon, Belvedere, Beasley, and Chester.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents and her nephew, Eric Dahl.
She is survived by her only sister, Rebecca (Jon) Dahl; her nephew, Andrew (Lucio) Dahl; and several aunts, uncles, many cousins, and close friends.
A memorial service honoring Debbie's life will be held at Dare's Funeral Home in Elk River, MN on September 16, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., with visitation one hour prior. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.