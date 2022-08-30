Debra Kris Christmann

Debbie, 70, of Otsego, MN, died unexpectedly on August 18, 2022, at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, MN.

Debra "Debbie" was born in Hettinger, ND, on September 20, 1951, the first child born to her parents, Christian "Chris" H. and Bonnie Christmann. She grew up on the family ranch northeast of Hettinger where she loved to ride horses and spend time with many neighbors, cousins, and relatives. She attended Paranto Country School for 8 years and graduated from Lemmon High School in 1969. She continued her education, first at NDSU in Fargo, before transferring to and earning her undergraduate degree in 1974 from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis.

