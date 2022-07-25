Debra "Deb" Kay Cavan

Cavan, Debra (Deb) Kay (Fleming)
Deb passed away peacefully on July 23, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. Deb was born on October 9, 1956 in Montevideo, MN to Paul and Dorothy (Lee) Fleming.
Deb met her husband, Bob in August of 1978 and they were married on July 16, 1983. Deb loved her family and friends, reunions, reading, entertaining, and her beloved pets Mozart and Shubert.
Deb graduated from Minnetonka High School in 1974 and earned an associate degree from Eden Prairie Community College in 1976. Deb worked as an executive assistant at International Dairy Queen, KKE Architecture, followed by a 37-year career at Cooperative Power Association and Great River Energy.
Survivors include her loving husband of 39 years, Bob Cavan of Elk River; father Paul (Delores) Fleming; siblings, Pam (Rick) Ramm and David (Patricia) Fleming; nieces and nephews Todd, Allison, Jeff, Paul, and Anna; aunts and uncles Marge and Dick, Betty and Jerry, and Gwen; and many wonderful friends.
Deb was preceded in death by her mother Dorothy (Robbins) Fleming; stepfather Phil Robbins; mother- and father-in-law Aletha and Robert Cavan; brother-in-law Don Ramm, and sister-in-law Kimberly Bradley. A memorial service will be held on Monday, 8/1/22 at 2PM with visitation 1 hour prior at Dare's Funeral Home, 805 Main Street NW, Elk River. Luncheon to follow next door at Elk River Lutheran Church.
