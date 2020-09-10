Debra Ann Davis, age 68 of Zimmerman, passed away on August 23rd, 2020, unexpectedly from an infection that resulted in septic shock. Deb was born March 5th, 1952 in Anoka, MN to the late Gordon and Audrey Maag. She grew up in a very musical household and enjoyed tap dancing with her sisters. On March 3rd, 1973 she married Jim “Trusty” Davis. They welcomed their one and only child, Kevin, on December 6th, 1974. The three of them shared an unbreakable bond. Jim, Deb, and Kevin have spent many happy years forming lifelong friendships and memories together. Deb enjoyed collecting many things including: pigs, dolphins, teddy bears, dolls, frogs, and agates. Deb was an avid baker; many family and friends would be surprised to regularly find a fresh bag of “Deb” cookies in their mailbox. Jim might think he was the love of Deb’s life, but it may have actually been their dog, Jack (the Jack Russell). Deb’s greatest passion in life was her quilting! She truly loved everything about it; from endless hours shopping for material, to cutting, clipping and sewing; but most importantly her favorite part was gifting her beautiful quilts to those she loved. Deb is survived by her husband, Jim of 47 years; her son, Kevin; her sisters, Joey (Dave) Schulte and Cheri(Jeff) Swenson; In-laws, Mike (Karen) Davis, Terry (Mary) Davis, Pete (late Mary) Davis, Pat (John) Schmid, Bob (Mary) Davis, Gord (Anita) Davis, and Ed(Lori) Davis; and many nieces and nephews. Deb was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Audrey Maag; and her sister, Karen. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 12:00 - 4:00 PM at the Zimmerman American Legion: 12674 Fremont Ave, Zimmerman, MN 55398. Online condolences for the family may be directed to: www.thepetersonchapel.com
