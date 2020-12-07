Deborah Y. Playle, age 64, of Underwood, MN, passed away on Dec. 3, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Doris and Donald Melas and brother Ronald. Survived by loving husband of 42 years, Glenn; children Shane (Emily) and Justin (Kayla); stepchildren Matthew, Mitchell (Shelly), Glenda and Lita (Wayne) Anderson; siblings Dawn (Randy) Butau and Brian (Susana); and many grandchildren. Deb spent many years working as a pharmacist technician in Big Lake and Fergus Falls where she made many friends. She loved spending time with her family, friends and dogs. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial celebration will be held at a later date.
