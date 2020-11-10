Elk River, MN (55330)

Today

Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Low around 20F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Low around 20F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.