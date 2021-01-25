Dean “Smokey” Othoudt died Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Ecumen of North Branch, MN. Born in 1933 in Mankato, MN, and raised in southern and central MN, Smokey settled in Zimmerman, MN, and worked for Elk River Cretex until retiring in 1995. Shortly after he moved to Askov, MN, where he hunted and grew a big garden. He is survived by wife Kris Olberg; children Kathryn Anderson (Gary), Donald (Gayleen Mattson), Richard (Dawn), Teresa Gatewood (Mike Schramke); grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by first wife Dorothy, daughter Margaret, infant son Alan, parents and siblings Florence Petersen, Harold, Joyce Patterson, Clayton, Lee, David and Iven. A private service will be held for family on February 1 with a larger celebration of life to be scheduled later for family and friends. Flowers to Dresser-Methven, 124 Maple Ave. E., Mora, MN, 55051
