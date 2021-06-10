Dean Douglas Tilly was born on November 28, 1947, in Watertown, SD to Glenn and Millicent (Billington) Tilly. He passed away on May 28, 2021, in Zimmerman, MN, while doing what he loved. Visitation will be at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St. NW in Elk River, MN on June 25th from 2 to 4 p.m. Dean graduated from Watertown High School in 1966. He then attended South Dakota State University in Brookings, SD. On December 27, 1968, he married Renee Lund from Arlington, SD. Dean then enlisted in the Navy and they made their home in Chesapeake, VA. They had two children, Michael and Michelle. Dean later returned to South Dakota State University after an honorable discharge from the military. He received his degree in Engineering. Dean made his home in Big Lake, MN. He built his career at, and later retired from, Northern States Power at the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant. He also later worked for ABB based out of Switzerland. Dean was never bored, he always had a project he was working on. He loved his car projects and was a collector of unique cars. Other hobbies included traveling, snorkeling, lake activities at his cabin in Big Lake, and Big and Tall Clubs. He even recently appeared on an episode of Fast N’ Loud selling cars. Dean is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dennis Tilly. He survived by his children, Michael (Trish) Tilly of Wheat Ridge, CO and Michelle Tilly of Brookings, SD; his grandchildren, Braden, Reese and Ellis; special friend Patricia Bartow of Apple Valley, MN; siblings, Diana (Pinky) Burns of Watertown, SD and Dave (Teri) Tilly of Zimmerman, MN. Arr. Dares Funeral Home, 763-441-1212.
