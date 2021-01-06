Dawn Marie Hansen Brisbin passed away unexpectedly on the morning of December 29, 2020, in her home in Elk River, at the age of 64. She is preceded by her father, Douglas Hansen; mother, Beverly (Becker) Hansen; brother, Larry Hansen; stillborn son, Adam Brisbin; and husband’s parents David and Alice Brisbin. Dawn is survived by her husband of 26 years, Michael Brisbin; sons, Aaron (Dannah) Hansen and Matthew Brisbin; sister, Veda (John) Wiitanen; brother, Dale Hansen; and many nieces and nephews. Dawn was born in Robbinsdale, MN on June 29, 1956 to Douglas and Beverly Hansen. She graduated from Richfield High School in 1974. In 1979, she welcomed her first son, Aaron, into the world. In the early 80s, she and her son relocated to Elk River. On June 4, 1994, she grew her family, marrying Michael and welcoming another son into the world, Matthew. She was firstly interested in other people and enjoyed gabbing about her sons. She poured her heart into the community she loved, never missing a chance to strike up a conversation. Dawn was a devoted wife and mother and an avid volunteer. Her volunteering extended to many community organizations, including the Boy Scouts, CAER, Central Lutheran Church, 4-H, ISD 728, and the 728 Cadets. In her spare time, she enjoyed baking, gardening, crafting, and sewing, often sharing the fruits of these labors with those she loved. She will never be forgotten by her family, friends, and all who knew her. A Celebration of Dawn’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on January 16, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church, 9231 Viking Blvd NW, Elk River, MN. Interment will be held on a later date at St. John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to CAER, or local charity of your choice. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.