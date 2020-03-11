Dawn Elizabeth Moyer (Byson) passed away January 22nd, 2020. Dawn was born February 26th, 1928, to Herbert and Helen Byson. She was the eldest of three children and made sure that her sister, Dale (Richard) Elliott and her brother, Bruce (Mary Jo) Byson, knew it. Dawn attended college at St. Cloud State and the University of Minnesota where she earned her BS, MA and an administrative degree in elementary education. During World War II, she was asked by a young Army recruit to be pen pals. Dawn married her pen pal, Truman, on June 17th, 1950. They soon moved back to their beloved Elk River and built their homestead on his family farm. Travel was a lifelong pursuit for the couple as they visited over 50 countries worldwide. They were married for 54 years until his death in 2004. Their two children, Christine (Larry) Howieson and David (Xiaoxi) Moyer, blessed them with 8 wonderful grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Dawn was in education for over 40 years. Her first 25 years as an elementary teacher and her last 15 were as principal. She retired as principal of her beloved Handke elementary after 35 years in the Elk River district. Dawn was one of the first female principals in Minnesota and worked tirelessly to make a positive impact with her students and staff. Dawn was determined to help the people in her community and spent her life assisting those in need. Dawn was an active member of Holy Trinity Episcopal church and volunteered in many positions including choir director, treasurer and education chair. She took great pride in the success of Guardian Angels of Elk River and served for more than 40 years on the corporate board. She was one of the founding members of the Rivers of Hope, a foundation to help victims of domestic abuse. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Holy Trinity, Guardian Angels, or Rivers of Hope. Services will be March 21, 2020 at 1 PM at Holy Trinity.
