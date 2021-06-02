David W. Leland

David Leland, 81, of Big Lake, husband of Jeanette Leland (nee Hurlbert), died Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Parkview Care Center in Buffalo, MN. He was born in Detroit Lakes, MN on July 11, 1939, son of the late Gunval “Ted” and Weltha (nee Walters) Leland, and grew up in Mahnomen, Montevideo, New Folden, then graduated from Northome High School in 1957. David was a successful sporting goods salesman, first across the Upper Midwest and then throughout the Deep South. He co-owned the full-color magazine Wildlife Art News, which showcased premier wildlife art and artists. He enjoyed traveling across the U.S. and Northern Europe, enjoying regional foods and culture, and was an avid student of history. He was a deacon and trustee of Union Congregational UCC church, a member of the Elk River Lions, and a Mason. He enjoyed hunting and golfing until his stroke in 2002. Besides his wife, he is survived by his two daughters, Pamela Leland, of Longmont, CO, and Melanie (Frank) Morrisette, of Otsego; and four grandchildren. A private memorial service is being planned. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to The Arbor Day Society in support of the Superior National Forest: https://shop.arborday.org/trees-in-memory
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.