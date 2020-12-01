David Sever Swanson

David Sever Swanson of Elk River, passed away on November 22nd. He was 65 years old. David graduated with an electronics degree and worked many years as an electronic technician. He was a kind, generous, and gentle soul who thought of others and dearly loved his family. He will be remembered as a loving son and uncle. He loved fishing, all types of music, playing guitar and was an avid reader. David is preceded in death by his father, Sever; and brother, Dan. He is survived by his mother, Grace; sister-in-law, Norene; nephew, Alan; niece, Kristen; and great nephews and great nieces, Ben, Nat, Iva, Gracie and Nickoli. There will be a private burial at Mound Cemetery in Brooklyn Center with a celebration of life at a later date. Dare's Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com

