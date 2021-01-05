David R. Kirkes, a Zimmerman resident, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Saturday, December 19, 2020. David was born in Grand Rapids, MN to Richard and Elsie Kirkes of Bovey. He was a graduate of Greenway High School in Coleraine, MN and the Hibbing Area Technical College. Dave served in the United States Airforce as an Aircraft Maintenance Specialist. Upon returning home, he worked for US Steel as a Locomotive Mechanic. In 1980, David married Marcia Mansfield and they celebrated 40 years together on June 28th. In the mid 80s, David relocated his young family to the Big Lake/ Elk River area when he began his 32-year career at the Honeywell Solid State Electronics Center in Plymouth, MN as an Equipment Specialist. David enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and was an avid golfer. He loved to read and spend time with family and friends. He was also an early adopter of Geo-caching, which gave him opportunities to share his love of nature with his family. David was a loving husband, caring father, and doting grandfather. He was a good and kind hearted man who sought to help others whenever he could. He will be greatly missed. David is survived by wife, Marcia; three children, David A. Kirkes of St. Cloud, MN, DeAnna Foss (Alan) of Becker, MN, Alexandra Hamilton (Michael) of St. Cloud, MN; granddaughter, Sadie Rae; family dog, Meelo; sister, Merrie Ann Hesselroth (Lee) of Braham, MN; brother, Bryan Kirkes (Lorie) of Alexandria, VA; brother-in-law, Robert Lange of St. Cloud, MN; aunt, Ellen Solomon of Hermantown, MN and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Elsie Kirkes and sister, Marcia Kirkes Lange. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 1 p.m. at River of Life Church, 21695 Elk Lake Road, Elk River, MN 55330, with visitation starting at Noon. Memorials in Dave’s name may be directed to Haiti Health Ministries, PO Box 175, Girard, KS 66743. Dare’s Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.