David Paul Moos, age 68, of Anoka, Minnesota passed away on April 3, 2020 at North Memorial Hospital. David was born December 11, 1951 to Charles and Shirley Moos. He grew up in Elk River, Minnesota. He served in the US Army from 1969 to 1973 in Germany and Colorado. He married his wife, Tyra, in 1976. Together they had a daughter, Danette and moved to Coon Rapids. David worked as an equipment operator for the 49ers until July of 2003 at which time he suffered a brain aneurysm. Preceding him in death were his parents and two brothers, Michael 1982 and Darrell 2016. Survived by his daughter, Danette; former wife and special friend, Tyra; grandson, Dakota; four brothers, Douglas (Debbie) of St. Francis, Dennis (Pam) of Hill City, Donald (Judy) of Zimmerman, Dean (Becky) of Grand Rapids; sisters-in-law Vickie Uhland of Colorado, Brenda Moos of Mora; and many nieces and nephews; special friends Rick and Kathy Eastman, Tom Pruess, Donny Lenz, and Lee Gamm. We would like to thank the staff of Walker Methodist Plaza in Anoka where he resided for the past several years. He enjoyed playing cards, calling Bingo, and sat in the skyway talking with residents and watching all that was going on. Jesus was a large part of David’s life. He attended Emmanuel Christian Center in Spring Lake Park and co-led a recovery group for years until he couldn’t get around easily anymore. He would then watch the services online and listen to Christian music artists. Services to be determined at a later date.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.