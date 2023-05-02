David Otto Burandt

David Otto Burandt, age 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 20, 2023 after a brief hospitalization at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.

David was born on June 26, 1938, to Otto and Martha Burandt in Minneapolis. He was a lifetime resident of Elk River, attending school at St. John Lutheran in Elk River and graduating from Elk River High School in 1956. He met his wife Barb at church. Dave and Barb were married on October 18, 1969 and raised their family on the farm where he was born and lived out his life. They had three children, Jean Ihnen of Zimmerman, Brian (Collete) of Ramsey, Keith (Wenda) of Buffalo and five grandchildren, Julia, Carlie, Jaden, Skylar and Chancellor. David was also known in Elk River as Mailman Dave, delivering mail for 38 years until his retirement in 2002. He had an exemplary attendance record and retired with over a year of accumulated sick leave.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.