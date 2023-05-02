David Otto Burandt, age 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 20, 2023 after a brief hospitalization at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.
David was born on June 26, 1938, to Otto and Martha Burandt in Minneapolis. He was a lifetime resident of Elk River, attending school at St. John Lutheran in Elk River and graduating from Elk River High School in 1956. He met his wife Barb at church. Dave and Barb were married on October 18, 1969 and raised their family on the farm where he was born and lived out his life. They had three children, Jean Ihnen of Zimmerman, Brian (Collete) of Ramsey, Keith (Wenda) of Buffalo and five grandchildren, Julia, Carlie, Jaden, Skylar and Chancellor. David was also known in Elk River as Mailman Dave, delivering mail for 38 years until his retirement in 2002. He had an exemplary attendance record and retired with over a year of accumulated sick leave.
In his retirement, he was an active volunteer for multiple organizations including the CAER food shelf; a volunteer bailiff at Sherburne County; delivering food to seniors on the nutritional assistance program for seniors (NAPS); volunteering at Zabee Theater; delivering brochures for Elk River Park and Recreation; serving on the SALT (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) Council, and at his church. He was awarded Volunteer of the Month in October 2015. He also would regularly attend the activities of his grandchildren and loved spending time with them.
David was preceded in death by his parents and paternal half-brothers Norman, Vernon, and Orville.
He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 10th from 4:30-8:00pm at Dare's Funeral Home, 805 Main Street NW, Elk River. The Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, May 11th at 11:00am at St. John Lutheran Church, 9231 Viking Blvd NW, Elk River with a reviewal gathering prior to the church service starting at 10:00am and interment after.
