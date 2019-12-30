David Valerius Sr., age 55, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. In the weeks before his passing, he was faithfully surrounded by his closest family and friends. David was born on March 13, 1964 to Erwin and Donna Mae Valerius. He married his lifelong love Pauline in 1986, and together they raised their two sons David Jr. and Brian. David was known for his contagious laughter, ability to fill any room with smiles and selflessly caring for his wife and family. He was preceded in death by his parents Erwin and Donna Mae Valerius, godson James Thatcher and other beloved family and friends. He is survived by his wife Pauline; sons, David Jr. (Julie) and Brian; grandson Vance; brothers and sisters, Allen (Jacki), Deb (Robin), Marvin (Doreen), Earl, Susan (Steve), Dale (Sandy) and Jean; along with many other close family and friends. Mass of Christian burial will be held at Noon on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Church of St. Andrew, 566 Fourth St. NW, Elk River, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Interment Orono Cemetery in Elk River. In lieu of flowers, there has been an account set up for Dave to assist with medical expenses and the extraordinary end of life care provided by J.A. Wedum Residential Hospice. https://www.facebook.com/donate/1014633132224161/
David John Valerius Sr.
